Community gathers for fifth annual Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Sunday the fifth annual Noah Farrelly Run & Southside Field Day was held at Macarthur Park.

The event started off with 5K and 10K runs and continued with a kickball tournament, kids fun zone, live performances and concessions.

The event is held in honor of Noah Farrelly who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while out for a training run in 2018.

Noah’s mother and Event Director Bridgette Farrelly-Hess said the event is a great way to honor all the things Noah loved.

“This event that we put together is kind of like Noah’s dream day,” said Farrelly-Hess. “All of the events also are things Noah enjoyed doing.”

Farrelly-Hess mentioned every year people come from near and far including Noah’s cross-country teammates from Stony Brook University who make the trip to run in the races.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Noah Farrelly Foundation which among other projects donates sneakers to local elementary school students in need.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.