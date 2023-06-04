Unsettled week ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 40-49.

Monday: Sun and clouds. More clouds east. High: 67-75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 44-53.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and some thunderstorms. High: 71. Low: 47.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Filtered sunshine. High: 70. Low: 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers. High: 66. Low: 48.

Friday: Sun and clouds with late showers. High: 69. Low: 45.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 76. Low: 52.

Sunday: Rain showers. High: 74. Low: 51.

Forecast Discussion:

Mixed clouds move in overnight, but we will remain dry. Lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Most of Monday will remain dry, but a few showers are possible as we head into the evening as the upper-level low in the Gulf of Maine allows for enough lift for showers to occur. Highs Monday will reach into the low-70s. Monday night will be dry, with lows in near 50.

Rain and some thunderstorms develop as the low moves a bit westward for Tuesday. Highs will once again reach the low-70s. We will see a break from the scattered showers on Wednesday, with filtered sunshine and highs nearing 70.

The unsettled trend continues as the upper-level low continues to moves slightly westward. This will give us some isolated shower chances Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also be slightly below-average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Despite the unsettled weather pattern, rainfall amounts throughout the week will only be around .25″.

The weekend starts off dry, with partly sunny skies Saturday. A front will move through Sunday, setting off rain showers during the day. Highs for both days will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.