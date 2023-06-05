2 seriously hurt after motorcycle and car crash in Town of Maine

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said two people were seriously hurt in a motorcycle and car crash that occurred over the weekend at the intersection of Route 26 and East Maine Road in the Town of Maine.

The sheriff’s office said an initial investigation revealed that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a motorcycle traveling south on Route 26 struck a vehicle that was crossing Route 26 at the East Maine Road intersection. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown off of it.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man, sustained back injuries and the passenger of the motorcycle, a woman, sustained a life-threatening head injury, the sheriff’s office said. Both were taken to Wilson Hospital for their injuries.

As of Saturday afternoon, the driver is listed in serious condition and the passenger is listed in critical condition. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation after sustaining minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

