Binghamton Police investigating series of burglaries around Elm Street

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect in several burglary investigations.

The department said several burglaries occurred around Elm Street in the city. They are being committed during the nighttime and entry is often gained through unlocked windows.

Police describe the suspect as a slender, light-skinned male with a bushy beard.

The department said residents should lock their windows and report any suspicious activity or persons to Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colonial
Charges dropped against one of the men in ‘The Colonial rape case’
Woman killed in crash was not wearing seatbelt, sheriff says
EXCLUSIVE: Officers share testimony, bodycam footage from Chenango River rescue
2 seriously hurt after motorcycle and car crash in Town of Maine
Caden DellaPenta
Vestal High School student receives national scholarship

Latest News

Man sent to prison for violating probation
SUNY Broome Dean of Students placed on leave after grand larceny, identity theft arrest
2 seriously hurt after motorcycle and car crash in Town of Maine
Man pleads guilty to leaving illegal drugs near 2-year-old