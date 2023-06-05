Binghamton Police investigating series of burglaries around Elm Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect in several burglary investigations.

The department said several burglaries occurred around Elm Street in the city. They are being committed during the nighttime and entry is often gained through unlocked windows.

Police describe the suspect as a slender, light-skinned male with a bushy beard.

The department said residents should lock their windows and report any suspicious activity or persons to Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

