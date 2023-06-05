A few showers

The record heat is gone
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. A couple afternoon showers. 0-T” 20% High 72 (68-74) Wind N 10-15 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers. 0-.05″ Low 48 (44-50) Wind N 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 40% High 70 (66-72) Wind NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 46 Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 70 Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 30% High 66 Low 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 20% High 68 Low 46

Dry weather continues today. A cold front will move in this evening. We also have a low over the Gulf of Maine.

Not a lot of rain, but these will give us a slight chance of showers. Dry time dominates.

We get a similar forecast for the next few days. Mild, seasonable with a slight chance of showers.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. A cold front will move in Sunday with a few showers.

