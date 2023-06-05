Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs are set to be welcomed to the White House by President Joe Biden on Monday.

This is Kansas City’s third Super Bowl win but first White House visit. The Chiefs also won the Lamar Hunt Trophy in the 2019 season but were unable to attend a ceremony due to COVID restrictions, and they also won a championship in 1969.

The franchise also may take the opportunity to remember Norma Hunt, team founder Lamar Hunt’s wife. Her family announced Sunday that she had died at the age of 85.

Led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs finished the 2022 season 14-3 and the top seed in the AFC. They overcame a first half deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

