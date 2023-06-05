Man pleads guilty to leaving illegal drugs near 2-year-old

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Sidney, NY man on Monday.

The district attorney’s office said Antonio S. Escobar-Boria, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Escobar-Boria was charged by a grand jury indictment with the crime, which is a felony. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

“That indictment charged that the defendant acted recklessly, and with a depraved indifference to human life, when he permitted a 2-year-old child to be near illegal drugs located at 62 East Main St,” the district attorney’s office noted.

New York State Police discovered illegal drugs at the residence. The 2-year-old child was brought to the hospital for checkup and tested positive for fentanyl, but did not need medical treatment. Escobar-Boria admitted that he left the drugs in a spot that could be reached by a two-year-old.

This guilty plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition, wherein it is expected that Escobar-Boria will be sentenced to a five-year term of felony probation supervision with a special condition that he successfully complete the Delaware County Adult Treatment Court Program. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.

