Man sent to prison for violating probation

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of an Endicott man Monday.

The office said Jeremy A. Sickles, 43, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after admitting to a violation of probation. He was sentenced in 2019 after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in the third degree, a felony.

Sickles admitted to illegally entering the then-empty Heritage County Club in the Town of Union, stealing copper wire and selling it for $521.

In 2023, Sickles repeatedly failed to report to probation and violated the terms and conditions set forth by his probation officer, the office said.

“Individuals convicted of felonies are given opportunities to avoid prison if they follow conditions set forth by the Department of Probation,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Mr. Sickles chose not to and will now serve prison time.”

New York State Police initially investigated the case.

