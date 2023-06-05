Rumble Ponies pitcher Mike Vasil named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for his performance over the month of May.

Vasil is second in all of Minor League Baseball with a 0.72 WHIP. Over a stretch of three starts last month, he allowed only one run over 21 innings, going at least six innings in all three outings. A highlight of the season is Vasil’s May 11th start vs. Hartford, in which he surrendered just one run over eight innings with no walks and seven strikeouts.

On May 5th against Somerset on the road, Vasil allowed one hit over six scoreless frames, not allowing a base hit until the fifth inning. On May 18th in Manchester against New Hampshire, the right-hander allowed only three hits over seven scoreless innings.

Vasil currently carries an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 54 to 6. His .159 opponent batting average is second in the Eastern League. He finished the month with a 2.52 ERA.

Vasil is the first Binghamton player to win an Eastern League monthly award since Brett Baty was named Player of the Month in July 2022.

Vasil was selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Virginia. He is currently MLB.com’s ninth-ranked prospect in the Mets system. This is his first season at the Double-A level.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.