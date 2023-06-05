Smoke and haze impact our air quality

Tonight: Very hazy and smoky with a small chance of a couple showers. Low: 45-54

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Hazy and smoky with a chance of some showers. 40% chance of showers east of I81, 20% near and west. Breezy with a HIGH wildfire danger. Gusts could reach 25mph. High: 64-69

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 43-49

Forecast Discussion:

The big story tonight and tomorrow isn’t going to be rain, or heat, it is going to be air quality and very smoky skies courtesy of Quebec wildfires. Some of these fires are less than 750 miles from us and the smoke does not have a chance to really disperse before it reaches us. This is leading to much lower quality air than we’re used to in the northeast US. Be mindful of air quality tonight and tomorrow in the event that the smoke remains very heavy. If you have respiratory issues, you may be affected by the air quality. If the smoke is thick enough, it could potentially impact more healthy portions of the population, too.

On top of the smoke from the Canadian fires, we are very dry in our own right and the wildfire danger in our area is HIGH. Gusty winds Tuesday will allow any fires that start, to spread rapidly and potentially grow out of control if not caught early. The SPC has portions of our area, mainly west and southwest, in an ELEVATED fire risk tomorrow for this threat.

A few showers may develop tonight and again Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Wednesday looks dry but later this week should turn unsettled with some showers moving through. Next weekend also looks a tad unsettled so we’re keeping small chance of rain in both days. There will be a lot of dry time as we see it right now, however. Highs will be in the low 70s.

