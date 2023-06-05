SUNY Broome Dean of Students placed on leave after grand larceny, identity theft arrest

CLAY, NY (WBNG) -- The Dean of Students at SUNY Broome has been placed on leave from the school after being arrested last week.

A court calendar for the Town of Clay, NY listed Marquis L. Bennett as being charged with grand larceny in the second degree and identity theft in the first degree. He was arrested on May 30.

“The college is shocked and saddened to learn that a SUNY Broome employee has been charged with alleged criminal activity,” a statement from a SUNY Broome spokesperson said. “These charges are for activities that occurred in the individual’s personal life aside from any college responsibilities. Details surrounding the situation are still being gathered by the authorities. In the interest of our campus community the individual in question has been placed on leave.”

The college said it will monitor the situation and provide additional comments when more information becomes available.

