Union-Endicott golfer Dante Bertoni wins 2023 NYSPHSAA boys’ golf state championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) - Union-Endicott golfer Dante Bertoni shot a 146 over two days at the 2023 NYSPHSAA boys’ golf state championship to capture the state title with a +2 final line.

Bertoni becomes the first golfer from Section 4 to win a boys’ state title since 2007, when Lansing’s John Duthie took home the title. With the win, Bertoni is the 11th-ever state champion from Section 4, and the first ever from Union-Endicott.

