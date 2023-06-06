Binghamton Pride Coalitions hosts ‘Pride Palooza’ on Saturday

Binghamton Pride Celebration
Binghamton Pride Celebration(Kevin Quinn)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This Saturday is the 19th ‘Pride Palooza’ for the ‘Binghamton Pride Coalition’.

The event will be held at Otsiningo Park from noon until 6 p.m.

Festivities will include over 60 vendors as well as drag shows, live performances, and Zumba instruction.

At 9:30 p.m. on the waterfront at Chenango Street there will be a pride fireworks show, which will lead into the lost dogs after party right after the fireworks show.

“We do these events so folks now, living in New York state living in this area it’s ok to be who you are,” said Binghamton Pride Coalition Organizer Chris Waters.

“It’s okay to love who you want to love, it’s ok to hold that person’s hand when you walk down the street”.

For more information on pride palooza, you can go to the coalition’s website at binghamtonpride.org

