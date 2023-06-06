Broome Bands Together postpones concert due to smoky conditions

(WBNG) -- Broome Bands Together at Otsiningo Park has been postponed Tuesday due to smokey conditions caused by wildfires in Canada.

Additionally, waterfronts at all Broome County parks have been closed due to the haze but the parks themselves remain open.

The New York State Department of Conservation has issued an Air Quality Advisory due to fine particle matter in the atmosphere caused by the wildfires up north. The advisory is scheduled through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, fine particle matter consists of, “tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. PM 2.5 can be made of many different types of particles and often come from processes that involve combustion and from chemical reactions in the atmosphere.”

The DEC warned that exposure can cause hazardous health effects.

