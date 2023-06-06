Forbes names Raymond Corporation ‘America’s Best Midsize Employer’ for 2023

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- The Raymond Corporation has been America’s Best Midsize Employers for the third consecutive year by Forbes.

Forbes’ list recognizes employers from among 500 companies, based on an independent survey and polling of an anonymous group of employees.

“This recognition is the result of all our Raymond associates working together to build on our successful 100-year history,” said Executive Vice President of The Raymond Corporation Steve VanNostrand. “We are all very proud of this award and are committed to continuously improving career opportunities, recognition and our associate experience.”

In partnership with Statistica, 45,000 Americans who work for businesses with more than 1,000 employees to determine the list.

Additionally, the company announced it is hiring more than 200 manufacturing positions in first, second and third shifts among other career choices. For more information, follow this link.

