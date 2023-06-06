How much longer will smoke permeate our air?

Tonight: Very hazy and smoky with a small chance of a couple showers. Low: 45-54

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Very smoky with potentially hazardous air quality. Breezy. High: 64-70

Wednesday Night: A few showers are possible. Still smoky. Low: 43-49

Thursday: 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 62, Low: 43

Forecast Discussion:

The big story tonight and tomorrow isn’t going to be rain, or heat, it is going to be air quality and very smoky skies courtesy of Quebec wildfires. Some of these fires are less than 500 miles from us and the smoke does not have a chance to disperse before it reaches us. This is leading to much lower quality air than we’re used to in the northeast US. Be mindful of air quality tonight and tomorrow; it could be hazardous to breathe. If you have respiratory issues, you may be affected by the air quality. If the smoke is thick enough, it could potentially impact even the healthy sect of the population, too. On top of the smoke from the fires, we are very dry in our own right and the wildfire danger in our area remains HIGH Wednesday.

A few showers could kiss us overnight, but we’re not currently expecting significant activity. Lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday looks dry but later this week should turn unsettled with some showers moving through. Some showers could drift through Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday are unsettled, too, so a small chance of showers remains. Next weekend also looks a tad unsettled so we’re keeping small chance of rain in both days. There will be a lot of dry time as we see it right now, however. Highs will be in the low 70s.

