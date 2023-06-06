Man admits to throwing knife at puppy

(Delaware County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced a man pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty on Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Steven R. Baker, 41, of Sidney, threw a knife at a dog after he was upset that it got into the garbage.

On May 3, a Village of Sidney Police Officer responded to a complaint of animal abuse on River Street in Sidney. Upon the officer’s arrival, they noticed an 8-month-old puppy with a gash on its hind leg. That puppy was taken to a vet where it received treatment, including stitches.

An investigation then determined the injury was a result of Baker throwing the knife at the puppy.

Baker’s guilty plea was part of a negotiated disposition where it is agreed he will be sentenced to a year of prison at the county jail. He will also have to register as an animal abuser.

He was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUNY Broome Dean of Students arrested on grand larceny, identity theft charges
2 seriously hurt after motorcycle and car crash in Town of Maine
Binghamton Police investigating series of burglaries around Elm Street
Man pleads guilty to leaving illegal drugs near 2-year-old
Man sent to prison for violating probation

Latest News

NYS released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer
Preventive resources for minimizing gun violence
Binghamton Pride Celebration
Binghamton Pride Coalitions hosts ‘Pride Palooza’ on Saturday
Binghamton Police investigating series of burglaries around Elm Street