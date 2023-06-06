Man admits to throwing knife at puppy

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced a man pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty on Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Steven R. Baker, 41, of Sidney, threw a knife at a dog after he was upset that it got into the garbage.

On May 3, a Village of Sidney Police Officer responded to a complaint of animal abuse on River Street in Sidney. Upon the officer’s arrival, they noticed an 8-month-old puppy with a gash on its hind leg. That puppy was taken to a vet where it received treatment, including stitches.

An investigation then determined the injury was a result of Baker throwing the knife at the puppy.

Baker’s guilty plea was part of a negotiated disposition where it is agreed he will be sentenced to a year of prison at the county jail. He will also have to register as an animal abuser.

He was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility without bail.

