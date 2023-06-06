Man shot with arrow pleads guilty to own weapons charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a man who was shot with an plead guilty to his own crimes in court Tuesday.

The office said Bayso K. Vannavongso, 24, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Vannavongsa admitted that on July 26, 2022, he illegally possessed a loaded .38 revolver, a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and an SKS semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine, equipped with a bayonet mount, in the Town of Binghamton.

Police responded to the Vestal Hills Country Club in the Town of Binghamton to a report of a man shot with a crossbow. Vannavongsa was shot by Carson Vanco, the district attorney’s office recounted, after a dispute. Vannavongsa fired shots at Vanco from the revolver but did not hit him. He also recovered from being shot with the arrow.

Vanco pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree for the shooting in August 2022. He is serving eight years in prison.

Police recovered the weapons from a structure where Vannavongsa had been squatting. He is facing three and a half to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 5.

