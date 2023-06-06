Man steals Camaro after telling dealership employee it was his

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest after a Camaro was stolen from a dealership parking lot on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested Zachary J. Quick, 41, of Feura Bush, NY, and charged him with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree; a class D felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; a class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated drugs; a class A misdemeanor and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; an unclassified misdemeanor.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to Maguire Chevrolet in the Town of Ulysses for a report of a Camaro that was stolen from a customer after it received service.

An investigation determined that Quick drove his truck to Maguires and was parked when an employee brought the Camaro up front after it had its service completed. The sheriff’s office said Quick approached the employee and told him that was his Camaro and the employee gave Quick the keys. Quick then drove away in the vehicle.

A Trumansburg Police Officer located Quick and the Camaro on Main Street in Trumansburg. Quick was then taken into custody.

