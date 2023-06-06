New York State released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Brow tints, lash tints and lifts are no longer allowed by licensed estheticians in New York.

The Salon Manager at So Jealous Hair Studio in Johnson City, Lauren Grier said, they received an email last week but did not receive any specific details as to why.

She also mentioned that she has called New York State multiple times, but they have been unable to explain why the sudden change occurred.

“I have a lash tech here; half of her services are being taken away now. We always make sure they stay successful, and we always want to make sure we do; we’ll do everything we can, but it is very unfortunate,” said Grier.

The state has not released any details as to what exactly this ban entails but salons are no longer providing brow tints, lash tints, or lash lifts.

