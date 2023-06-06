Police seeking 2 suspects involved in Doubleday Street shots fired incident

Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is seeking two suspects in a shots fired incident that occurred Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to 32 Doubleday St. for a report of shots and upon arrival determined that shots weapons had been fired. An investigation determined that two males had fired toward each other multiple times from a distance. The two men then fled the area.

Police describe one suspect as a Hispanic male wearing red sweatpants, white shoes, a white T-shirt, a black bandana carrying a black bookbag last seen fleeing the area on foot towards Chenango Street. The other suspect is described as a male, wearing a red sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. He fled the area in a dark-colored car toward Emmet Street.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.

