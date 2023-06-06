Preventive resources for minimizing gun violence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the New York State government report, more than 100 Americans are shot and killed every day.

Access to firearms can raise the likelihood that they will end up in the wrong hands and increase the likelihood that they will end up in the wrong hands and cause violence.

Police Captain Christopher Streno, of the Vestal Department, mentioned how using trigger locks, gun locks and secured safes are proper protocols to ensure that kids don’t have access, or someone can steal and use that weapon illegally.

Being a responsible gun owner involves paying attention to safety and security as preventative measures, but Capt. Streno acknowledged paying attention to mental health and intervening when someone is exhibiting abnormal behavior.

“Being aware of the people in our lives and seeing a change in their normal pattern that may lead to violence. The sooner that we can intervene, maybe the better chances we have of stopping an event before it happens,” said Streno.

Securing all weapons and addressing people’s mental health are significant matters that can minimize gun violence.

