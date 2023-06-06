A smoky day!

Air Quality Alert for all of our New York Counties until 12 AM Wednesday.

Fire Weather Watch for Bradford, Susquehanna and northern Wayne Counties from 11 AM until 8 PM.

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Smokey, hazy, breezy. 0-.25″ (.50″) 40% High 70 (66-72) Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 46 (44-48) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 70 (64-72) Wind NW 10-15 mph

WENESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44 Wind NW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 40% High 66 Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 66 Low 46

We still have that low over the Gulf of Maine. Not a lot of rain, but this will give us a slight chance of showers.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight.

It was very low to begin with, but we’ve taken the chance of showers out of the forecast for Wednesday.

Another round of showers Thursday and into Friday.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. A cold front will move in Sunday and into Monday with a few showers.

