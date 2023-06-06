Southern Tier elementary school students honored for their leadership

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, June 6 the Binghamton Rotary Club hosted the presentation of the students of the year award, honoring one student from each of Binghamton’s seven elementary schools.

The students were selected by their teachers and administrations to recognize them for being great models of cooperation, collaboration and engaging in their efforts to improve their academics and service to the schools.

They made certain, though, to give credit to those who made this day possible. Ronan Rooney of Horace Mann Elementary School gave gratitude to his teachers and parents for teaching him most of the life skills he possesses.

“A lot of stuff that I didn’t think I be able to do, but I did. So, I look up to them, they sort of set an example for me,” said Ronan.

Now that they’re getting ready for Middle School, some of the students like Henry Barnes of Thomas Jefferson Elementary are looking forward to the teenage lifestyle, ahead to having more classes in the future.

When it comes to how the students are nominated, Superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson of the Binghamton School City School District said there are a few characteristics that they look for, for young students who are role models for people of all ages.

She said that the teachers nominated their students because of their kindness, caring, and their service to their classroom. She also says she looks forward to hearing the story behind each and every student.

The other students who were honored this evening were Josiah Midyette-McIvers of Ben Franklin Elementary, Hope Szymaniak of Calvin Coolidge Elementary, Ronan Rooney of Horace Mann Elementary, Simone Iannuzzi of MacArthur Elementary, and Henry Barnes of Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

