Southern Tier elementary school students honored for their leadership

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Stefan Ayanian
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, June 6 the Binghamton Rotary Club hosted the presentation of the students of the year award, honoring one student from each of Binghamton’s seven elementary schools.

The students were selected by their teachers and administrations to recognize them for being great models of cooperation, collaboration and engaging in their efforts to improve their academics and service to the schools.

They made certain, though, to give credit to those who made this day possible. Ronan Rooney of Horace Mann Elementary School gave gratitude to his teachers and parents for teaching him most of the life skills he possesses.

“A lot of stuff that I didn’t think I be able to do, but I did. So, I look up to them, they sort of set an example for me,” said Ronan.

Now that they’re getting ready for Middle School, some of the students like Henry Barnes of Thomas Jefferson Elementary are looking forward to the teenage lifestyle, ahead to having more classes in the future.

When it comes to how the students are nominated, Superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson of the Binghamton School City School District said there are a few characteristics that they look for, for young students who are role models for people of all ages.

She said that the teachers nominated their students because of their kindness, caring, and their service to their classroom. She also says she looks forward to hearing the story behind each and every student.

The other students who were honored this evening were Josiah Midyette-McIvers of Ben Franklin Elementary, Hope Szymaniak of Calvin Coolidge Elementary, Ronan Rooney of Horace Mann Elementary, Simone Iannuzzi of MacArthur Elementary, and Henry Barnes of Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUNY Broome Dean of Students arrested on grand larceny, identity theft charges
2 seriously hurt after motorcycle and car crash in Town of Maine
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
Binghamton Police investigating series of burglaries around Elm Street
Man steals Camaro after telling dealership employee it was his

Latest News

Canadian Wildfires impacting smoke
SUNY Broome welcomes international students from Mexico to their campus
SUNY Broome Welcomes International Students
SUNY Broome welcomes international students from Mexico to their campus
SUNY Broome announces its 8th president