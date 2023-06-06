Southern Tier Tuesdays: Friends of the Ithaca Farmer’s Market
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ITHACA (WBNG) -- Friends of the Ithaca Farmer’s Market is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
