SUNY Broome announces its 8th president

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Community College Board of Trustees announced its next president of the college.

Dr. Tony Hawkins was approved by the state to replace Dr. Kevin Drumm, who announced last year that he would officially retire on July 1, 2023, after serving since 2010. Hawkins will be SUNY Broome’s eighth president. He will take office immediately after Drumm’s retirement.

“I am honored to join the SUNY Broome community in providing the most enriching, innovative, vibrant and welcoming educational and workplace experience for students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Hawkins. “I look forward to what we will accomplish together in the years ahead. I am extremely excited to lead SUNY Broome’s talented and dedicated staff who create the environment necessary for students to succeed.”

SUNY Chancellor John B King Jr. congratulated Dr. Hawkins in the school’s announcement.

“As SUNY moves forward with the four pillars of our vision—student success; research and scholarship; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and economic development and upward mobility for our students—our campus leadership is crucial to fulfilling our promise to transform SUNY into the best public higher education system for our students, faculty, and staff,” said Chancellor King Jr.

Dr. Hawkins was born in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and has a bachelor’s degree from Towson State University, a master’s from the University of Georgia, a Certificate of Advanced Study from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from New York University.

