SUNY Broome announces its 8th president

(SUNY Broome)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Community College Board of Trustees announced its next president of the college.

Dr. Tony Hawkins was approved by the state to replace Dr. Kevin Drumm, who announced last year that he would officially retire on July 1, 2023, after serving since 2010. Hawkins will be SUNY Broome’s eighth president. He will take office immediately after Drumm’s retirement.

“I am honored to join the SUNY Broome community in providing the most enriching, innovative, vibrant and welcoming educational and workplace experience for students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Hawkins. “I look forward to what we will accomplish together in the years ahead. I am extremely excited to lead SUNY Broome’s talented and dedicated staff who create the environment necessary for students to succeed.”

SUNY Chancellor John B King Jr. congratulated Dr. Hawkins in the school’s announcement.

“As SUNY moves forward with the four pillars of our vision—student success; research and scholarship; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and economic development and upward mobility for our students—our campus leadership is crucial to fulfilling our promise to transform SUNY into the best public higher education system for our students, faculty, and staff,” said Chancellor King Jr.

Dr. Hawkins was born in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and has a bachelor’s degree from Towson State University, a master’s from the University of Georgia, a Certificate of Advanced Study from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from New York University.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUNY Broome Dean of Students arrested on grand larceny, identity theft charges
2 seriously hurt after motorcycle and car crash in Town of Maine
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
Binghamton Police investigating series of burglaries around Elm Street
Man steals Camaro after telling dealership employee it was his

Latest News

A photo of smoke covering the sun taken in Norwich.
Broome Bands Together postpones concert due to smoky conditions
Man shot with arrow pleads guilty to own weapons charges
Police seeking 2 suspects involved in Doubleday Street shots fired incident
Forbes names Raymond Corporation ‘America’s Best Midsize Employer’ for 2023