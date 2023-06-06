SUNY Broome welcomes international students from Mexico to their campus

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a three-year delay due to COVID-19, eight SUNY Broome and seven Universidad de Celaya students were finally able to meet face-to-face after a semester of virtual collaborations.

Students enjoyed a trolley tour with a historical tour of Downtown Binghamton and sat down at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Events Center for international students to experience their first-ever Thanksgiving meal, where they shared thanks around the table.

“I think it’s a very good experience to give thanks for all you have, to express yourself, to enjoy a meal with your friends, with new people, to try, for me a different type of food,” said Valentino Osorio, an Universidad de Celaya student.

SUNY Broome and the Universidad de Celaya, Mexico, are part of a bilateral exchange program, funded by a 2018 grant from the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund designed to foster international understanding in the Western Hemisphere and provide more study abroad opportunities.

Students participated in a Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) experience where they spoke over Zoom about storytelling and heritage within their cultures.

Lynda Carroll, an adjunct professor at SUNY Broome Community College, said it is one of her most wonderful experiences as an educator.

“The ability to not just read about people from around the world, but to allow our students to get to know one another in a very close way, to be able to share meals, to share dorm space, to travel to historic sights together, and really get to know one another through telling stories about themselves, about their heritage. This has been an amazing experience for all of us and I think it has changed all of us,” said Carroll.

Students from both institutions have also curated a gallery called Storytelling and Heritage, that includes a collaboration of their different cultures and heritages.

The gallery opening of Storytelling and Heritage will take place on June 8, from 4-7 p.m. in the Gallery at the SUNY Broome Library.

The gallery is free to the public and will be displayed until the end of June.

