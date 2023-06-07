3rd graders deemed ‘Hero of the Year’ for saving choking friend

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday, a third grader at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, David Diaz Jr. was “Named Hero of the Year” by the Kids Wish Network for saving his friend’s life from choking.

David said, last year during lunch, he noticed his friend began choking on pizza. He said he immediately sprang into action performing the Heimlich Maneuver, which he learned from a television show and knew he would have to use what he learned to save a life one day.

“I just want to tell kids my age you can do amazing stuff,” said David. “Just like me if you learn, practice and remember it.”

The Kids Wish Network also presented David with a $5,000 check for his heroic act, which David said he plans on saving to cover his college tuition in the future.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar visited Diaz to call him a hero in person.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.