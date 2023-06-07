Binghamton police investigating shots fired incident on Pearl and Newton avenues

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred in the area of Pearl Avenue and Newton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The department said officers arrived at the area and determined that a shooting had occurred. Law enforcement found a .380 caliber casing and a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the area.

The investigation determined that a person was chased south on Genesee Avenue by multiple parties. Then, in the area of Pearl and Newton avenues, a single shot was fired. The parties then fled the area in a light-colored sedan. The intended victim fled the area on foot toward Genesee Avenue.

The department was unable to provide a description of the suspect. There were no injuries involved.

This is the second shots fired incident the Binghamton Police Department responded to within two days. On Tuesday, the department said it is investigating a shots fired incident between two people on Doubleday Street.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

