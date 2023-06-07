Boulevard United Methodist Church hosts ‘Hearts Woven in Community Health Fair’

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Boulevard United Methodist Church is hosting the “Hearts of the Woven in Community Health Fair” with ice cream on June 10 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be Lourdes Mammography, Broome County Health Holistic and Traditional Practitioners, massage therapists and more.

For more information, follow this link.

