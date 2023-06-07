Broome County recommends people wear masks as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County officials are recommending people wear masks due to smoky conditions in the Southern Tier caused by wildfires in Quebec, Canada.

“It is recommended that individuals remain indoors as much as possible; anyone who must leave their homes is recommended to wear masks when outside,” a spokesperson for the county said. “N-95 or KN-95 masks are most effective. People with medical conditions, such as asthma or heart disease, along with children and older individuals remain at higher risk to the effects of poor air quality.”

The county established the Broome County Public Library and the Greater Binghamton Transportation Center as clean-air centers. Additionally, the county said non-essential Broome County employees that normally work outdoors will work indoors until the air quality gets better. Anyone who works outdoors will be provided a mask.

Additional information can be found at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

