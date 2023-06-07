Broome-Tioga BOCES West learning center, holds Juneteenth Black Business owners event

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, June 6 as part of their Juneteenth celebration; Broome-Tioga BOCES West Learning Center hosted a Black-owned small business event in efforts to give students the chance to learn about the black businesses in the area.

Principle for the West Learning Center Maria Keesler said during the event students had the opportunity to speak to owners and ask them questions about the motivation behind their businesses, and what’s it like to be an owner.

She said one of the main reasons for this event is to show students nothing should stop them from pursing their dreams.

“We really want to see them do whatever it is that they want to do and show them what does success could look like for them.” said Keesler.

Owner of Spotlight Brands Candles Abeeku Richards said when teaching kids about the things they can achieve, representation matters.

“As a kid I didn’t get to see a lot of business owners and people with creative visions that look like me so for me to share that with another kids that looks like me or may think like me because is huge.” said Richards.

Keesler said she is happy to be able to bring this event back to students and can’t wait until next year.

