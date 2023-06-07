Canadian wildfire smoke impacting air quality

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is doing more than just impacting our skies, it can also have an effect on our health.

According to the EPA, the air quality index from the smoke at 3 p.m. was at 203, which is deemed very unhealthy and can potentially have those exposed inhale fine particulate matter. The risks that come with breathing in this air can have drastic health problems.

According to the EPA, inhalable pollutant particles with a diameter less than 2.5 microns can enter the lungs and bloodstream, which effect primarily the lungs and heart. Exposure can result in coughing or difficulty breathing, aggravated asthma, and the development of chronic respiratory disease.

Health experts are warning the public at large to avoid exposing themselves to the smoke at all costs.

“Our general advice is go slow, monitor your own symptomotology, be a guide for yourself and realize these are unusual circumstances,” says Gary Ginsberg of the New York State department of health.

“If you are having symptoms go inside, it’s better to go inside as a general rule today anyway if you can”.

The State Health Department says for those with illnesses such as emphysema and especially asthma, to avoid going outside as much as possible in these conditions.

