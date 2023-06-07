Endicott man charged with murder in investigation into suspicious death of woman

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of an Endicott woman Tuesday evening.

The Endicott Police Department announced it charged James English Jr. of Endicott with murder in the second degree, a class A1 felony, after officers found Jessica R. Picciano, 35, also of Endicott, dead.

English Jr. was arrested after police responded to 107 N. Arthur Ave., his address, on a welfare check and suspicious death complaint at the location. This was around 2 p.m.

Officers found Picciano’s body at the scene and determined that the cause of death was suspicious in nature.

Endicott Police said an autopsy into her death is scheduled for later Wednesday and a search of the residence is being conducted by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information that could be helpful for the investigation is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-757-2479.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

