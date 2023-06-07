Endicott Police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody

By Scott Sasina
Jun. 6, 2023
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on the north side of the village.

EPD said they responded to 107 North Arthur Avenue to investigate a suspicious condition at the home.

While at the scene, officers discovered the body of a deceased female, 35-year-old Jessica R. Picciano of Endicott.

They say upon preliminary investigation, the death is suspicious in nature. EPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

However, police did say a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Endicott Police Department Detective Division at (607) 757-2479.

