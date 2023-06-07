Hochul announces 15 appointments to New York State Court of Claims, including 1st openly transgender judge

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced 15 appointments and reappointments to the New York State Court of Claims, including the first openly transgender judge in the country’s history.

Hochul’s office said all of the appointments, which include four reappointments, are comprised of “highly qualified individuals from a wide array of personal and professional backgrounds.” Her office said the appointments bring a diverse and expert perspective to the court.

Seth Marnin, a transgender man, is one of the new appointments. Currently, he is serving as the Director of Training & Education, Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action at Columbia University.

Marnin was the Founder and Principal of Workplace Strategies, advising and guiding non-profit organizations on a range of legal issues, including employment-related matters and policy development, Hochul’s office said.

“I have full faith that this historic and outstanding group of appointees will serve New Yorkers with fairness and impartiality,” Governor Hochul said. “With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I’m confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York State’s judiciary.”

The other appointments and reappointments include Maureen Heitner, Timothy Lewis, Anar Patel, Michael Siragusa, Raymond Fernandez, Aletha Fried, Mario Giacobbe, Brian Haak, Nicole McGregor, Kim Parker, Ruth Shillingford and Ellen Tobin.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.