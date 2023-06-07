Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer
SUNY Broome Dean of Students arrested on grand larceny, identity theft charges
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
Endicott Suspicious Death
Endicott Police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody
Man steals Camaro after telling dealership employee it was his

Latest News

Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Father, son gunned down after high school graduation; 19-year-old suspect in custody
Celina Chanthanouvong and her partner Richard Flores pose in their apartment in Emeryville,...
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia