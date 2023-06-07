Man involved in Facebook LIVE video that prompted school lockouts sentenced on weapons charge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nicolas Skiba was sentenced in Broome County Court Tuesday for crimes he committed in December 2022 prompting multiple schools to initiate lockouts.

In March, Skiba, who is from Chenango Forks, pleaded guilty to the felony charge of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On Wednesday, Skiba was sentenced to three years of prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

Skiba was arrested by Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his residence on Dec. 13, 2022, after he appeared on a Facebook LIVE video wearing body armor and in possession of a weapon. Due to the nature of the live video, law enforcement contacted Skiba’s family members.

Schools initiated lockouts in response to the video, although they were not ordered to by law enforcement.

Several weapons were found in Skiba’s home when he was arrested. At the time of their investigation, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office said Skiba was not legally permitted to own weapons in New York State.

