Man pleads guilty to burglary, contraband charges

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Justice Marimberga pleaded guilty to charges related to two separate incidents Wednesday.

In September 2022, Marimberga broke into a house in Johnson City with two other suspects. He was arrested for the incident a few days later and charged with first-degree burglary.

In April 2023, Marimberga was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband following a surprise sweep at the correctional facility.

Marimberga is facing nine years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the burglary charge and one year in state prison for the contraband charge.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer
Endicott Suspicious Death
Endicott Police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody
SUNY Broome Dean of Students arrested on grand larceny, identity theft charges
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
Endicott man charged with murder in investigation into suspicious death of woman

Latest News

Hochul announces 15 appointments to New York State Court of Claims, including 1st openly transgender judge
1-on-1 with Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Dominic Hamel
Experts recommend keeping pets indoors as smoke from Canada enters New York State
McCartney retires after more than 40 years in public safety
Experts recommend keeping pets indoors as smoke from Canada enters New York State