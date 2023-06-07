Man pleads guilty to burglary, contraband charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Justice Marimberga pleaded guilty to charges related to two separate incidents Wednesday.

In September 2022, Marimberga broke into a house in Johnson City with two other suspects. He was arrested for the incident a few days later and charged with first-degree burglary.

In April 2023, Marimberga was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband following a surprise sweep at the correctional facility.

Marimberga is facing nine years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the burglary charge and one year in state prison for the contraband charge.

His sentencing date is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023.

