Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for gun possession

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a Binghamton man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Darshean J. Beaman, 24, admitted that he possessed an illegal loaded 9mm handgun in Binghamton on Feb. 9, 2023.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at a 21 Mather St. apartment. The task force recovered two loaded 9mm handguns in a bedroom where Beaman was present.

The office noted that Beaman has a felony conviction for weapon possession in 2019 and waived his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.

“Felons who continued to disregard law and possess illegal firearms leave no alternative, other than sending them to prison for the protection of the community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak regarding the case.

