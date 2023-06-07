More Smoke
Unhealthy Air Quality
Air Quality Alert for all of our New York Counties until 12 AM Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. A few showers possible, mainly north. 0-T” High 68 (64-72)
Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 44 (40-46) Wind NNW 3-8 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 62 (58-64) Wind N 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 64 Low 46
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 72 Low 50
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 74 Low 54
The main weather story today will be the thick smoke from the Canadian wildfires. We still have that low over
Maine/The Maritimes. Not a lot of rain, but this will give us a slight chance of showers. Not the best chance,
but we’ll have some showers tonight.
The chance of showers will be with us Thursday and into Friday.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. There will be a very slight chance for a couple showers.
A cold front will move in Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. This will give us light rain and showers.
