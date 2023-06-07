More Smoke

Air Quality Alert for all of our New York Counties until 12 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. A few showers possible, mainly north. 0-T” High 68 (64-72)

Wind NW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 44 (40-46) Wind NNW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 62 (58-64) Wind N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 64 Low 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 72 Low 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 74 Low 54

The main weather story today will be the thick smoke from the Canadian wildfires. We still have that low over

Maine/The Maritimes. Not a lot of rain, but this will give us a slight chance of showers. Not the best chance,

but we’ll have some showers tonight.

The chance of showers will be with us Thursday and into Friday.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. There will be a very slight chance for a couple showers.

A cold front will move in Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. This will give us light rain and showers.

