Norwich boutique hotel is in the works, rehabilitation to start this year

CITY OF NORWICH (WBNG) - At the end of May, the latest Restore NY funding was announced. One of a number of places on the receiving end is the City of Norwich for a boutique hotel concept. The structure to be revamped, 14-16 South Broad Street, was once the home to the SUNY Morrisville campus.

City of Norwich Community Development Director Erik Scrivener has been a part of the process to get Restore NY funding.

“We worked in collaboration with Development Chenango Corporation and our other project partner Principle Design and Engineering putting together the application, environmental reviews, state historic preservation, going through everything that was required of the application to successfully submit it,” said Scrivener.

Announced at the end of May, the hotel vision has received $2 million through Restore NY. Other sources are collaborating with the city for the project, such as $3.3 million from the DRI and private investments that the project partners have secured.

The rehabilitation will include both the interior and exterior once efforts get underway. Scrivener said the first, second, and third floor will have rooms and a dining area.

“The second and third are going to be mostly the rooms,” said Scrivener. “We’re looking between 40 and 50 to be constructed in there.”

There is an ideal timeline in the works as they currently wait for contracts from the state for the DRI and also for Restore NY. Scrivener said the plan would be to begin physical changes by Oct. 2023 and to hopefully complete the project by Aug. 2024.

He said the area is missing a lot of revenue when it comes to lodging and hopes this effort can help.

“In 2015, there was a study done,” said Scrivener. “Chenango County is missing out on $800,000 in revenue in overnight stays, so we’re hoping to capture those funds with this and it’s something that will be very beneficial to downtown.”

When it comes to the Southern Tier Region as a whole, eight different projects are receiving funding for this latest round announced in late May.

Areas to benefit include the City of Binghamton, Village of Johnson City, City of Corning, City of Elmira, City of Ithaca, City of Norwich, Tioga County, and the Village of Watkins Glen.

