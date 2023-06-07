Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer
Endicott Suspicious Death
Endicott Police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody
SUNY Broome Dean of Students arrested on grand larceny, identity theft charges
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here’s how to stay safe
Endicott man charged with murder in investigation into suspicious death of woman

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
Police in Maryland said a mother and daughter were charged after they attempted to dispose of...
Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday