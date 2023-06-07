Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to cast orange haze over Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Smoke from wildfires in Quebec is still affecting the quality of air over the Southern Tier and much of the northeast states.

The New York State Department of Environmental issued an Air Quality Alert that is in effect until Thursday at midnight. The DEC said it recommends people remain indoors on Wednesday as the conditions outside are hazardous.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton noted that around 9:45 a.m., there was so much smoke in the air, the sun was totally blocked out by the haze. The NWS said it eventually became dark enough for the station’s parking lot lights to trigger on.

9:45 AM at NWS Binghamton. Sun is no longer visible, everything's orange, the parking lot lights have come on, and we're stuck at 50°F. pic.twitter.com/Ibu2oE2af5 — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) June 7, 2023

On Tuesday, the Broome County Department of Parks & Recreational Services canceled its Broome Bands Together concert and closed its waterfronts due to the smoke but kept its parks open. On Wednesday, the Department of Parks & Rec closes its parks entirely.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he asked the United States Environmental Protection Agency to work with New York State to continue to monitor air quality levels Upstate.

“I will continue to carefully monitor this situation and make sure the EPA keeps in close contact with state and local officials, who might have concerns or questions about the smoke, its impacts and its trajectory,” Schumer said in a news release. “I encourage all New Yorkers, especially those most vulnerable to unhealthy air quality, to follow public safety alerts, take precautions and stay safe.”

The New York State Department of Health called the smoky air an unusual circumstance.

Meanwhile, the Binghamton City School District announced it has taken several steps to keep students safe from the smoke, including keeping all windows closed, handing out makes as individuals enter and exit the building, not having at gym glasses, giving students water breaks and more.

