Smoke lingers but breaks soon

Tonight: Smoky. Chance of some showers. Low: 45-54

Thursday: 40% chance of scattered showers. Smoky through early afternoon. Some relief in smoke possible later in the day. High: 64-70

Thursday Night: 30% chance of a few showers. Low: 42-47

Forecast Discussion:

The big story tonight and tomorrow isn’t going to be rain chances, or lack of rain, it is going to be air quality and very smoky skies courtesy of Quebec wildfires. Some of these fires are less than 500 miles from us and the smoke does not have a chance to disperse before it reaches us. This is leading to much lower quality air than we’re used to in the northeast US. Be mindful of air quality through at least Saturday, as it looks like this pattern should break down through the day Saturday. At times the air could be hazardous to breathe. If you have respiratory issues, you may be affected by the air quality. If the smoke is thick enough, it could potentially impact even the healthy sect of the population, too. Experts say that if you have any N95 or KN95 masks from the pandemic these masks, if proper fitting, will provide protection from particulate inhalation. Cloth masks will not filter the small air pollution particles and will not offer the same amount of protection.

There are some chances of showers in the next several days as the upper level low responsible for funneling the smoke into our area spins some small disturbances down into our area. Rainfall chances are capped around 40% and showers will be sporadic.

Next weekend also looks a tad unsettled so we’re keeping small chance of rain in both days. There will be a lot of dry time as we see it right now, however. Highs will be in the low 70s. Next Monday through Wednesday also look unsettled. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

