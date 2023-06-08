Deputies arrest man for striking, choking and biting girlfriend

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Town of Binghamton man on multiple felony domestic abuse charges Tuesday.

Around 4:55 a.m., deputies responded to an undisclosed address for a report of a physical injury domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim with cuts and blood on her face.

She told them that her boyfriend, Adam G. Gurney, 38, had attached by striking and grabbing her face before trying to choke her. The sheriff’s office said Gurney apparently bit her nose and ripped the nose ring out.

The roommate of the victim heard the struggle between the two from the next room and separated them

The sheriff’s office said a full Stay Away Order of Protection against Gurney was ordered through the Village of Johnson City due to the assault and physical injury that occurred. Gurney was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant through the Town of Vestal on charges of criminal contempt in the second degree for violating an order of protection.

Gurney was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree; violating a Stay Away Order of Protection through Physical Contact; a class E felony, aggravated family offense with more than one assault conviction within five years; a class E felony, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation; a class A misdemeanor and harassment in the second degree; a violation.

Gurney was arraigned and has remained in the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. He is scheduled to answer for his charges at a later date in the Town of Binghamton Court.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.