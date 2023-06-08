Expert says lightning likely caused Canadian wildfires

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- With ongoing air quality concerns still prevalent throughout the region many may be wondering how the wildfires in Canada started.

Assistant Professor of Public & Ecosystem Health at Cornell University Alistair Hayden said wildfires are caused by one of two things: A strike of lightning or human interference.

Hayden believes the wildfires in Quebec were caused by lightning strikes and not humans, due to the fact that the area is rural.

“Across Canada, especially northern Canada, where there are fewer people, lightning strikes are the main cause,” said Hayden. “Across the US, where there are lots of people, humans actually cause the vast majority of wildfires.”

According to Hayden, the increase in wildfires across North America is due to a drier-than-usual fire season.

“Climate change is making fire season much longer and making conditions drier during fire season,” said Hayden. “When a fire does start it’s more likely to grow rapidly.”

Wildfires in Quebec are still burning out of control and may continue to do so in the coming days, but weather patterns may begin to clear the smoke affecting much of the northeastern US.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer
Endicott Suspicious Death
Endicott Police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody
Endicott man charged with murder in investigation into suspicious death of woman
Guthrie to acquire Lourdes Hospital
Binghamton police investigating shots fired incident on Pearl and Newton avenues

Latest News

Broom County Executive responds to NYC lawsuit
Auchinachie Cares presents $1000 to Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier
Expert says lightning likely caused Canadian wildfires
Wine poured at Chenango Fork's Madrona Tasting Room.
Madrona Tasting Room decides to not open business in Owego