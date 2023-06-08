Guthrie to acquire Lourdes Hospital

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Guthrie announced it will acquire Lourdes Hospital and its affiliates.

A news release from Guthrie said it has entered into an agreement with Ascension, Lourdes’ parent company, that transfers ownership of the hospital and related physician practices to itself. Guthrie said the transition will sustain and improve access to care for patients in Binghamton and the surrounding area.

“We are excited to bring Lourdes into our Guthrie family, with many shared values and mutual commitment to patient-centered care,” said President & CEO of Guthrie Edmund Sabanegh Jr. “Like Lourdes, Guthrie has a strong tradition of serving our communities, providing care to patients where they are. This transaction will enable a continuation of this joint tradition and strengthen our investments in care delivery, patient outcomes and experience for the greater Binghamton community.”

The merger will allow Lourdes to join Guthrie’s integrated delivery system of 700 providers in over 50 specialties and subspecialties.

“Lourdes has been committed to our Mission of serving all persons, with special attention to those who are most vulnerable, a commitment we have acted upon in Binghamton since 1925,” said President & CEO of Lourdes Kathy Connerton. “As a regional provider, Guthrie is well positioned to carry on this legacy, serving the community through an integrated care delivery system. “This transition will ensure that the Binghamton community has sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future.”

Guthrie noted that the transition will include all current Lourdes services, facilities, providers and associates.

The acquisition is expected to close by early 2024. Until the deal is finalized, the two hospitals will work independently.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.