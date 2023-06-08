How the Ross Park Zoo is protecting its animals as air quality concerns linger

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo has been closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to public safety concerns resulting from poor air quality in the region.

The zoo is one of many businesses that have decided to remain closed as the Northeast continues dealing with the effects of forest fire smoke from Quebec.

Animals at the zoo are primarily kept in indoor habitats for protection when possible.

Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter said some animals cannot be kept in indoor habitats.

“For some of our animals confining them to a smaller restricted space would just create undue stress for them,” said Ginter.

For those animals who are still outdoors, Ginter said zoo staff is constantly monitoring them.

“Our staff are monitoring their health very closely and are consulting with our vet,” said Ginter. “Fortunately for us, we have not seen any decline in health in the animals that remain outside.”

Ginter mentioned the zoo is being especially cautious with older animals that have remained in their outdoor habitats.

The Ross Park zoo will open its doors to the public once the air quality improves, which Ginter said they will play by ear.

For the latest updates, you can view the zoo’s Facebook page.

