Madrona Tasting Room decides to not open business in Owego

Wine poured at Chenango Fork's Madrona Tasting Room.
Wine poured at Chenango Fork's Madrona Tasting Room.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Madrona Tasting Room will not be opening up a business in Owego after all.

The company, which is based in Chenango Forks, planned on opening another location in Tioga County. However, the company announced on Facebook Thursday that it will not carry out these plans.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce today that things have unfortunately not worked out for us to be able to open in the Owego location as planned,” the business said.

According to Madrona’s website, it still plans on opening a business in Endicott under a “coming soon” label. However, its Owego location is also listed as “coming soon” as of June 8.

The business produces its own products but also sells wine, beer and cider from other locations in New York.

